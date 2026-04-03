Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer soars to Rs. 800 Cr in Hindi in 2 weeks

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 16 crore nett approx on its 2nd Thursday, closing its second week at Rs. 230 crore nett approx at the Indian box office. With this, the running total for the film has soared past Rs. 800 crore nett mark. The film took its first full run benchmark for a Hindi film, i.e. Rs. 800 crore nett, with the first Dhurandhar missing it narrowly last time around. In addition, Rs. 48 crore nett approx has come from South-dubbed versions, which puts the all-India total at Rs. 848 crore nett approx. The Ranveer Singh starrer is the highest-grossing Hindi and Bollywood film of all time in India.

The second week for Dhurandhar: The Revenge ranks as second highest of all time, just behind its predecessor, which collected Rs. 241 crore nett. These are the only two films to score over Rs. 200 crore nett in the second week, with the next best being Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at Rs. 178 crore nett. Having said that, the two films had very different sorts of runs. While Dhurandhar started slow and then picked up momentum, really coming on its own in the second week, posting extraordinary numbers. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on the other hand, has taken every initial record there was to be taken and has now settled into a conventional trend.

Territorially, the film has already emerged as a record grosser in Mysore and East Punjab. Delhi-UP is set to join the list imminently, followed by AP-Nizam and Tamil Nadu-Kerala. Mumbai should also get there in the third week, and with that, the film will have record collections in the three biggest circuits and all of South India for Hindi films. These are also the circuits driven by big metro centres, which is where Dhurandhar films have performed the best. The remaining ones will be the Central and Eastern circuits. These look difficult, especially CP Berar, Bihar, Odisha and CI, where the film is likely to fall short.

Looking ahead, the target for the film is Rs. 1000 crore nett. It will do so rather comfortably across all versions. What needs to be seen is if the Hindi version alone can hit the benchmark. Working in its favour are two more open weeks ahead, supported by multiple holidays. Not that it couldn’t have reached Rs. 1000 crore nett if there had been competition; it certainly would have increased the degree of uncertainty compared to what exists now.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 570.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 37.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 55.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 58.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 24.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 16.00 cr. Total Rs. 800.50 cr.

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