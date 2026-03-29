Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer surpasses Rs. 700 Cr in India on 2nd Saturday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 56 crore nett approx on its second Saturday, registering a 50 per cent jump over Friday. That may seem somewhat low at first glance; however, since Friday benefited from the Ram Navami holiday in some of the states, the real value of growth is closer to 75 per cent, which is more like it. Having said that, the level of the collections film is operating, even 50 per cent would be very much acceptable; the fact that it is managing to grow this much is simply fantastic.

The total box office collections for the Ranveer Singh starrer now stand at Rs. 664 crore nett approx. The second weekend should go over Rs. 155 crore nett, which will take its total around Rs. 725 crore at EOD today. The film will most likely become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, beating its predecessor, before the end of this week, ETA Wednesday. In addition, the South-dubbed versions have collected Rs. 38.50 crore nett approx, which takes the all versions business over the Rs. 700 crore nett mark, for Rs. 702.50 crore nett approx. This also means, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will become highest grossing Bollywood film a couple of days earlier, likely tomorrow.

The 2nd Saturday numbers are the highest ever of all time, beating the previous best of Rs. 49 crore nett by its own predecessor, Dhurandhar. From here on, it will turn into a head-to-head between the two films for daily records. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge will probably take 2nd Sunday, from the 2nd Monday, it will become challenging. The first Dhurandhar had a modest start before building momentum through its first week and then unleashing extraordinary numbers in the second week. Unlike that, this one started with a bang and has so far trended superbly as well.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 37.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 56.00 cr. Total Rs. 664.00 cr.

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