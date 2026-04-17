Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer tops Rs. 1000 Cr in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 2.75 crore nett approx on its fourth Thursday, and with that, the fourth week closed at Rs. 48 crore nett approx. The drop from the third week is around 50 per cent, which is a good hold, especially at this level of business. The fourth week business is the third highest of all time, behind Dhurandhar (Rs. 100.50 crore) and Pushpa 2 (Hindi) (Rs. 50.75 crore). The latter had the advantage of the New Year holidays, the time of year when weekday business is at an elevated level.

The cumulative box office collection after four weeks of release stands at Rs. 944.75 crore nett approx. Add to that Rs. 55.50 crore nett approx from the South-dubbed versions, the film has crossed the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark. The Ranveer Singh starrer has inaugurated a new club for Bollywood, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge being the first entrant to the Rs. 1000 crore club. Overall, its third Indian film, after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Pushpa: The Rule, to hit the elite mark. Notably, all three are sequels to some of the most appreciated films in recent times.

The film has enjoyed an open run for almost a month now. It faces competition for the first time with the release of Bhooth Bangla today, so there may be a drop in business. The film probably has another Rs. 25-35 crore nett to come, depending on how it holds this week, which will take it around Rs. 980 crore nett. The Rs. 1000 crore nett mark seems unlikely for the Hindi version alone, which is one nitpick, missing it while coming so close. That said, from a practical standpoint, Rs. 980 crore or Rs. 1000 crore is essentially the same outcome.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are currently at 3.50 crore and will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.50 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 944.75 cr.

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