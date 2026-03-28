Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer tops Rs. 600 Cr in Hindi with an outstanding 2nd Friday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) kicked off its second week with yet another amazing number, collecting Rs. 36 crore nett approx on Friday. The Ranveer Singh starrer topped the Rs. 600 crore nett mark, with a cumulative of Rs. 606 crore nett approx in nine days. The film is expected to collect over Rs. 150 crore nett in the 2nd weekend, which will put it well north of Rs. 700 crore nett by Sunday.

In addition, the South-dubbed versions collected Rs. 4.25 crore nett yesterday, for a total of Rs. 33.50 crore nett approx, putting the total collections across all versions at Rs. 640 crore nett approx.

The drop from a holiday Thursday was outstanding at just 13 per cent. Some states had the holiday for Ram Navami on Friday, mostly in South India, while for most it was Thursday. The places with holiday yesterday were up, while others held quite strongly as well. What makes this hold even more impressive is the pricing factor. The film has been running on weekend ticket rates through the weekdays, which usually leaves little room for a Friday jump. Typically, collections get a push as prices rise into the weekend, but that advantage was already baked in. In such a case, there could have been a drop in business, but the film successfully avoided that.

The 2nd Friday numbers are the highest ever of all time, beating the previous best of Rs. 31 crore nett by its own predecessor, Dhurandhar. From here on, it will turn into a head-to-head between the two films for daily records. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge will probably take the next two days, from the 2nd Monday, it will become challenging. The first Dhurandhar had a modest start before building momentum through its first week and then unleashing extraordinary numbers in the second week. Unlike that, this one started with a bang and has so far trended superbly as well.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 570.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Total Rs. 606.00 cr.

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