Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh steps up to Rs. 600 Cr in extended first week in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 42 crore nett approx on Thursday. The film remained on par with Wednesday, helped by Rami Navami holiday. With that, the film wrapped its eight-day extended first week in India at Rs. 570.50 crore nett approx. In addition, the film has grossed Rs. 29.50 crore nett approx from its South-dubbed versions, of which Telugu is Rs. 20 crore nett. All versions put together, the Ranveer Singh starrer has topped Rs. 600 crore in India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected over Rs. 40 crore nett on every day of the week, counting eight consecutive days over the mark, when no other film has managed more than five. The film has taken almost every initial record there is in the books from opening day to opening week, including single-day records and benchmarks. After eight days in release, it stands Rs. 182 crore ahead of the previous best Hindi film, Pushpa 2 and more than Rs. 230 crore over Jawan. Yes, the ticket price hike has pushed the business, but you still need audiences to turn up and pay those premium prices.

The film will very likely cross the Rs. 600 crore nett mark in Hindi today. The weekend should see a strong surge, and it will be over Rs. 700 crore nett by Sunday EOD. From there, Rs. 800 crore and Rs. 900 crore nett should follow comfortably. The big question now is whether it can breach the historic Rs. 1000 crore nett mark, a target that, at this point, appears very feasible.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 39.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 75.00 cr. Friday Rs. 71.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 96.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 100.50 cr. Monday Rs. 56.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 47.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 41.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 42.00 cr. Total Rs. 570.50 cr.

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