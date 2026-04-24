Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film adds Rs 17 crore in WEEK 5, approaches Rs 965 crore mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is doing well at the box office. The movie wrapped its 5th week, making a sum of Rs. 17.25 crore, with Rs. 1.25 crore coming on Thursday. The spy action drama recorded a drop of 64 per cent from the previous week, that's majorly due to the loss of screens to Bhooth Bangla.

The running cume of the Ranveer Singh starrer now stands at Rs. 962.50 crore. The movie will cross the Rs. 965 crore mark in its 6th weekend and then will march towards the Rs. 970 crore mark. From there, it will need Rs. 30 crore more to reach the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi alone; however, that seems impossible now.

Nevertheless, the movie has emerged as a huge blockbuster. In fact, an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Its footfalls will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 4.75 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 5th Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 962.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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