Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film adds Rs 68 crore in 3rd Weekend, cume hits Rs 870 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge added Rs. 25 crore to the tally on its third Sunday, closing its third weekend at Rs. 68.50 crore nett at the Hindi box office. Allied to its first week of Rs. 571 crore and second week of Rs. 230.50 crore, the running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached Rs. 870 crore nett in Hindi.

The all-India nett collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have crossed the Rs. 900 crore mark and now stand around Rs. 925 crore nett. It is now chasing the Rs. 1000 crore nett milestone. Though the spy action drama will easily achieve this milestone, including all domestic versions, the movie might miss this huge mark in Hindi alone, as the pace has slowed down in the third week.

There might be some sense of underwhelm seeing the film fall behind its predecessor in daily collections, but that was always how it was supposed to be. The first Dhurandhar started slow, then picked up over the weekdays, and it was in the second week when it started doing record numbers. It was as if the second week functioned as the opening week for that film. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened at full throttle, shattering all initial records and has now settled in conventional trend of a big film. Moreover, it has fallen behind Dhurandhar in daily collections, when it has already surpassed the lifetime record.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 230.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 20.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 23.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 25.00 cr. Total Rs. 870.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Hollywood animation The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grosses Rs 4.50 crore in its opening weekend in India