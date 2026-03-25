Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film collects Rs 47 crore on Tuesday, approaches Rs 500 crore mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 47 crore on its first Tuesday, registering a nominal drop of 15 per cent over Monday. At this level of business, the drop is par for the course, as the spillover impact wears off and business starts to stabilise. In fact, considering some places, there may have been some help from Post Eid, the drop could have been even more, but then the Post Eid boost is not as big for the film as it normally is. Places which get this boost, i.e. muslim heavy circuit like Uttar Pradesh, also had a normal drop only.

The Tuesday numbers are again a non-holiday record. It was only behind Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which collected Rs. 55 crore nett, aided by the Independence Day holiday. The film is so far ahead of previous record holders, it will continue to have these records, until 2nd Monday, from when it will start competing with first Dhurandhar, which puts some unbelievable numbers from second week onwards.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the spy action drama has taken its running cume to Rs. 487 crore nett by the end of its Day 6 (Tuesday), including paid previews. Additionally, the dubbed versions have netted around Rs. 23 crore, putting the total collections around Rs. 510 crore nett. It will cross the Rs. 500 crore mark in Hindi today on Day 7, and then there is a holiday for Ram Navami on Thursday, which shall help the collections a bit. The extended first week will most likely be over Rs. 570 crore nett, which will take out the full run of almost every original Hindi film, except Dhurandhar.

As the Ranveer Singh starrer is performing the best in the urban centres, it will be expected to have a strong hold on Friday and then make substantial gains over the weekend. In all likelihood, the film would be sitting over Rs. 700 crore nett by coming Sunday.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in Hindi are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 39.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 75.00 cr. Friday Rs. 71.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 96.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 100.50 cr. Monday Rs. 56.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 47.00 cr. Total Rs. 486.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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