Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film continues historic run, approaches Rs 450 crore mark on 1st Monday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is breaking all the existing records and setting new benchmarks ever since the movie hit the cinemas. The spy action drama bagged another record for the biggest non-Holiday first Monday of all time at the Hindi box office, minting Rs. 56-57 crore nett on Day 5. That's a 45 per cent drop from its juggernaut Sunday of Rs. 100 crore plus and around 25 per cent dip over Friday, which is a solid hold.

As the movie had a record Sunday, miles ahead of other releases, Monday was already going to be that big. The same sort of daily records is expected for the coming weekdays too. The dubbed versions are also performing well. For the record, the Telugu dubbed version of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned Rs. 3 crore nett on its first Monday, registering a 30 per cent drop over Day 1.

Post Eid, the box office remains elevated in Muslim populated centres, so there is probably some of that boost in play, but the holds are superb even in places where that boost is less or non-existent.

Based on the current trends, the Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to cross the Rs. 500 crore mark on Wednesday and close its extended opening week around Rs. 550 crore nett. Since the film is faring the best in the urban centres, it is likely to have a very strong hold on its second Friday and then make substantial gains over the weekend. If it continues to perform on the expected lines, it will breach the Rs. 700 crore nett mark by the coming Sunday at the Hindi box office.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 39.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 75.00 cr. Friday Rs. 71.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 96.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 101.00 cr. Monday Rs. 56.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 444.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film Sweeps Opening Weekend Record across all major markets Overseas