Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film enters 7th Weekend with Rs. 90 lakh, approaches Rs 975 crore mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others, entered its 7th week of theatrical run. After scoring over Rs. 972 crore in 6 weeks, the spy action drama added Rs. 90 lakh to the tally on its 7th Friday. That's a 33 per cent drop from its last Friday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie reached Rs. 973.75 crore net at the Hindi box office. It is looking to add around Rs. 3 to 5 crore in its 7th weekend, by which the movie will cross the Rs. 975 crore mark. The spy action drama will end its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 985 crore nett mark. It will miss the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi after coming so close. However, Dhurandhar 2 has already smashed this milestone in its all-India nett collections, including South dubbed versions.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is an All-Time Blockbuster at the Hindi box office. It not only emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India but also inaugurated the Rs. 700 crore, Rs. 800 crore, and Rs. 900 crore box office clubs in Hindi.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 48.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 17.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 2.70 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 0.90 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 1.20 cr. 6th Wednesday Rs. 0.85 cr. 6th Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 973.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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