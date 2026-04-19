Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film holds well against Bhooth Bangla, collects Rs 4.50 crore on 5th Saturday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge maintained a promising hold at the box office. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, added Rs. 4.50 crore to the tally on its 5th Saturday. The movie registered a jump of 45 per cent from the previous day. That's a good jump for the Ranveer Singh starrer while facing a new release, Bhooth Bangla. The movie is expected to collect Rs. 12 crore in its 5th weekend.

The running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge now stands at Rs. 952.25 crore nett at the Hindi box office. It has enough fuel left to add around Rs. 25 crore to Rs. 30 crore to the tally, which means the movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run around Rs. 980 crore or so.

That said, the movie might miss the mighty Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in the Hindi version alone. However, the all-India cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed this huge milestone, becoming the first Bollywood movie to achieve this feat.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 952.25 cr.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are currently at 3.50 crore and will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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