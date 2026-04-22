Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film records BIG SPIKE on 5th Tuesday, hits Rs 960 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, recorded a 40 per cent spike on the fifth Tuesday. The jump came due to affordable ticket prices, as the movie opted for discounts for the first time. The growth was so evident that it witnessed a massive spike in its footfalls. Dhurandhar 2 not just recorded better footfalls than Monday but was also on par with Saturday.

The Ranveer Singh directorial took its fifth week's cume to Rs. 14.75 crore in 5 days. It is expected to close this week, around Rs. 17 crore or so. The running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge currently stands at Rs. 960 crore nett at the Indian box office.



Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the spy action drama will cross the Rs. 965 crore mark in its sixth weekend, and then it will march towards the Rs. 975 crore mark. To cross the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi, the movie will need to add Rs. 25 crore more from there on. That seems difficult so far.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 4.75 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. Total Rs. 960.00 cr.

The Aditya Dhar directorial is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Its footfalls will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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