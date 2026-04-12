Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film records good spike on 4th Saturday, cume hits Rs 917 crore

Ranveer Singh's spy action drama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, added Rs. 11.50 crore to the tally on its fourth Saturday. The movie registered a good jump of 47 per cent from Friday. The running cume of Dhurandhar 2 reached Rs. 917.50 crore nett at the Hindi box office.

The movie will close its fourth weekend, adding Rs 28-30 crore to the tally, bringing the cume to Rs. 925 crore or so. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has no competition this week, as no significant film has been released, which is helping its box office performance.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the Ranveer Singh-led film is an All-Time Blockbuster. The all-India domestic cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will surpass the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in India; however, achieving the same milestone in Hindi alone seems difficult.

The film is a record grosser for a Hindi film in all of Southern circuits, East Punjab and Delhi-UP. Mumbai is about to reach #1 as well, which should happen over the weekend. All these are the circuits driven by major metro centres, where the film has done extraordinarily well. Rajasthan might have a minor shot at it. Others will be falling short of the record, some of them by a very small margin. All of these will be records for a Bollywood film, trailing just behind Pushpa 2 (Hindi), except in West Bengal and Assam, where it will be behind Jawan.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 99.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. Total Rs. 917.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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