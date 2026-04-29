Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's spy actioner adds Rs 1.15 crore on 6th Tuesday, nets Rs 971 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others, is now running in its final legs. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, collected Rs. 1.15 crore on its 6th Tuesday, registering a 27 per cent spike over Monday.

The running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge now stands at Rs. 971 crore nett at the Hindi box office. The movie is looking to wind up its 6th week by taking its cume to the Rs. 973 crore mark. It will cross the Rs. 975 crore mark on its 7th Saturday and then will march towards its final target.

The movie is heading to wind up its entire cume around the Rs. 980 crore to Rs. 985 crore mark at the Hindi box office. It will fall short of touching the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi, after coming so close. Nevertheless, the Ranveer Singh starrer is an All-Time Blockbuster at the Hindi box office. It not only emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India but also inaugurated the Rs. 700 crore, Rs. 800 crore and Rs. 900 crore box office clubs in Hindi.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 48.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 17.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 3.15 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 0.90 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 1.15 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 971.05 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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