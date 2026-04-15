Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's spy actioner collects Rs 6 crore on 4th Tuesday, cume hits Rs 938 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to perform well at the box office. The movie registered a spike on its 4th Tuesday, adding Rs. 6 crore to the tally. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, took its 4th week's cume to Rs. 42 crore in 5 days. It is looking to wind up this week around Rs. 50 crore mark.

The running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge now stands at Rs. 938 crore nett at the Hindi box office. It will surpass the Rs. 950 crore mark in its 5th weekend and then will march towards its final target. The all-India domestic cume of the spy action drama will enter the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark soon, becoming the first Hindi film to do so. However, achieving the same milestone in the Hindi version alone seems unlikely.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is now the record grosser in Mumbai for Hindi films, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi). It is now the record grosser in the top three biggest circuits, Mumbai, Delhi-UP and East Punjab, plus all the Southern circuits, Mysore, AP-Nizam and Tamil Nadu-Kerala. These are the circuits driven by big metro centres, which are where Dhurandhar films have done extraordinarily well. The remaining ones are Central and Eastern circuits, where Rajasthan has an outside chance at the record, while others will remain below Pushpa 2 (CP Berar, CI, Bihar, Odisha) or Jawan (West Bengal and Assam).

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 938.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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