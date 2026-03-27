Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Rounds USD 28 million Overseas first week, To surpass Rs. 1000 Cr worldwide today

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has amassed USD 27.75 million (Rs. 261 crore) approx overseas in its extended first week. Combined with Rs. 720 crore (Rs. 600 crore nett) from India, the worldwide box office gross for the Ranveer Singh starrer has now reached Rs. 981 crore. It will surpass the Rs. 1000 crore gross mark today, on its ninth day of release, the joint fastest ever for an Indian film, along with Pushpa: The Rule and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The film opened to record numbers in its first weekend and, since then, has sustained strongly over the weekdays across all markets, taking down several of the weekday box office records. Now in its second weekend, the business will once again surge. It could hit the USD 30 million mark today, and by Sunday, it should be over or around USD 35 million. For some perspective, the first Dhurandhar closed its run at USD 30.20 million. That came with the film doing all-time record business in three of the major markets, the United States, Canada and Australia.

Speaking of all-time records, these three are moving quickly towards a new record. The United States and Australia will get there on Saturday, and Canada shall reach there on Sunday. Germany, which is also emerging as a major market lately, could also set a new record by the end of this weekend. The United Kingdom remains on course to topple Pathaan, though it will take some time. Several smaller markets are also expected to touch record levels either this weekend or shortly thereafter.

Overall, the film remains on course to cruise past the USD 40 million mark and close somewhere around USD 45 million. The highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas sans East Asia are Jawan and Pathaan, both at around USD 48 million. Dhurandhar: The Revenge at this point is unlikely to catch them, but some overperformance and it just might. That is preposterous because a significant chunk of Jawan and overseas business in general comes from the Middle East, where Dhurandhar: The Revenge hasn’t been released. If it were, it would likely already be past USD 35 million and potentially targeting USD 60 million or so.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar: The Revenge Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 11,850,000 Canada USD 4,575,000 Australia USD 3,540,000 New Zealand USD 450,000 Singapore USD 480,000 Nepal USD 480,000 Malaysia USD 285,000 Rest of Asia USD 300,000 United Kingdom USD 3,675,000 Germany USD 815,000 Netherlands USD 265,000 Rest of Europe USD 800,000 Rest of World USD 225,000 OVERSEAS USD 27,740,000

NOTE: Canada is conventionally reported alongside the United States as North America. In doing so, the Canadian grosses aren't converted from CAD to USD but taken as is. We at Pinkvilla report the two separately and convert the Canadian grosses from CAD to USD, which is the fair way of reporting and is becoming the industry norm lately.

Without conversion, the North American box office for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is USD 18.12 million, and accordingly, the total overseas gross is USD 29.45 million. This is the conventional but WRONG way of reporting.

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