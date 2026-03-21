Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Early Trends: Ranveer Singh film chasing Rs. 100 Cr on Saturday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is chasing Rs. 100 crore nett on its third day at the Indian box office. The Hindi version of the film looks certain to cross Rs. 90 crore nett. The national multiplex chains’ business is tracking to end about 25 per cent higher than its opening day, which would suggest Rs. 95 crore nett day for the film. Today, being the holiday for Eid, the single-screen and regional multiplexes should be better, at least that is how it is supposed to be. That opens up an outside chance for the film to hit the century mark.

That aside, the South-dubbed versions are also in play today, with the Telugu version getting an outstanding opening, while Tamil is also excellent. These two are expected to bring in Rs. 8 crore nett or so, which could get the deed done. These numbers are coming with the film competing with a big local film in Telugu, which isn’t doing well, but has kept its showcasing limited. If it were a solo release or was competing with a relatively smaller film, it could have potentially been double, and that would have made hitting the century mark a lot easier.

It will be great if the Hindi version alone can get there, but even if it misses, the film will have another shot at it tomorrow. The advances for Sunday are building to be higher than Saturday, which bodes well for its prospects.

It was in 2008, when the Hindi film industry hit Rs. 10 crore nett in a single day for the first time with Ghajini. It took another three years to clear Rs. 20 crore nett, and then Rs. 30 crore nett was done the very next year by Ek Tha Tiger. The business, particularly the initial, was growing at a rapid pace back then, with release sizes more than tripling within six years. Since then, the growth has plateaued in screens, and the initial business has also gone down. The Rs. 50 crore nett was crossed in 2019, followed by Rs. 60 crore and Rs. 70 crore in 2023. The Rs. 100 crore nett, if done, will be a big leap at once, thanks to an extraordinary ticket pricing the film has been able to get.

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