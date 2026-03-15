Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film advance frenzy, Tops Rs. 35 Cr with previews clearing Rs. 20 Cr

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a phenomenal day of advances yesterday in India. The previews were on sale since last week, but yesterday saw the film opening advance plans for the rest of the weekend. The film added over Rs. 15 crore nett to its advance tally, which stood at over Rs. 35 crore nett this morning. Of this, Rs. 20 crore nett approx is for the previews and Rs. 7 crore nett approx for its Thursday opening day. The South-dubbed versions have raked in another crore or so.

The film was expected to lose some pace for previews when the advances for the weekend open, but that didn’t happen. It had another super steady day, adding another Rs. 1.50 crore nett to its tally. The film is now locked to cross Rs. 25 crore nett previews with just advance sales. Add to that the dubbed version, and it will beat the previous preview record of Rs. 26 crore nett by They Call Him OG. That also makes Rs. 30 crore nett plus previews pretty much a lock, with eyes now set for higher; Rs. 35 crore nett or maybe even Rs. 40 crore nett.

The sales are overindexing in the bigger centres. It's not as lopsided as it was for previews, but it is. It is particularly strong in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The latter three have a holiday release helping, but that aside, these were also the strongest performers for the original Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar is the biggest blockbuster of Hindi cinema in recent times, but at its core, its a urban film. In the smaller centres, it wasn’t at the level of Pushpa 2 or Gadar 2 or even a Jawan. That didn’t matter for the first film, and of course will not matter for this one.

The record for the biggest advance for a Bollywood film belongs to Jawan and Pathaan at around Rs. 55 crore nett. Dhurandhar 2 will be beating that comfortably, potentially as early as this time tomorrow. The pace is outstanding today as well, which would suggest that it has a shot at Rs. 100 crore nett. Of course, it will still have work to do, but if it could add Rs. 10 crore nett today, that will make it a lot easier, as one would expect a surge in advances on the final day, which can add over Rs. 20 crore nett.

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