Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film on rampage, loaded for Rs. 100 Cr plus advance in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a phenomenal surge in advances on Tuesday, adding nearly Rs. 22 crore nett to its tally. As of this morning, the Ranveer Singh starrer has raked in Rs. 84 crore nett approx in advance for its four-day extended weekend, including Wednesday previews. The response in plexes is extraordinary, with PVRINOX alone nearing the Rs. 50 crore nett mark for the weekend. The two national chains make up for nearly 70 per cent of the total advance, which is a huge overindex.

The film is also releasing in South-dubbed versions, which had over Rs. 2 crore nett in advances for previews today. However, these shows are currently facing cancellations due to delays in the censor certification. These slots are expected to be replaced by the Hindi version. In some centres, even Hindi shows may face cancellations, although there is still sufficient time to avert major disruption.

The Rs. 100 crore nett advance is now a sure thing for the film as it only needs another Rs. 16 crore, which will likely be done by evening today. By the end of today, it will be aiming for Rs. 125 crore nett, which will be more than double the previous advance record of Rs. 56 crore nett by Jawan (Hindi). The bulk of sales are for the opening day, which has crossed Rs. 50 crore nett, but even the weekend sales are exceptional at nearly Rs. 35 crore nett already.

The previews stand at Rs. 29 crore nett and will certainly go over Rs. 35 crore nett, closer to Rs. 40 crore nett. There is a very good chance of them going over Rs. 40 crore nett, especially with the dubbed version shows getting shifted to Hindi in South India. The Thursday opening day is currently at Rs. 21 crore nett, and should clear Rs. 30 crore by EOD.

The film is set for a titanic weekend at the box office. The opening day, including previews, will clear Rs. 100 crore nett. Then there is the Eid period starting from Saturday. Although the Eid boost won’t be as big as it is for a Salman Khan mass entertainer, the holiday always helps. The four-day extended weekend is certain to cross Rs. 300 crore nett, likely around Rs. 325 crore nett. Including all versions, it could even top Rs. 350 crore nett.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar The Revenge gears up for century opening day