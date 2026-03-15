Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film soars past Rs. 100 Cr advance worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs. 100 crore pre-sales mark worldwide. At the end of business on Saturday, the global advances stand at Rs. 101 crore approx. Splitting that Rs. 44 crore has come from the domestic market, while Rs. 57 crore (USD 6.15 million) has poured in from overseas.

The film is proving to be an absolute rage overseas, where it is already rewriting the record books for pre-sales, not just for Bollywood but for Indian cinema as a whole. Canada already set the record days ago, and now Australia has followed suit, surpassing the long-standing record of Baahubali: The Conclusion with AUD 1.05 million. Of course, in terms of tickets sold, it is far, far ahead.

Speaking of ticket sales, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now become the biggest pre-seller in terms of tickets sold, also surpassing Baahubali: The Conclusion. In terms of money, the record is now just days away as well, with advances currently standing at USD 3.40 million approx. In several places, the film is already hitting capacity, and there is a need for more shows to be added. Generally, exhibitors add shows on Monday and Tuesday based on demand, and depending on how many shows distributors manage to secure, the pre-sales will further grow. Regardless, the film will hit the USD 4 million mark, and then there is a way to USD 5 million.

Worldwide, the film will cruise past Rs. 150 crore. Reaching Rs. 200 crore seems likely, especially if it can hit Rs. 100 crore nett in India. There is a possibility that Pushpa 2 may have crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in worldwide advances, while films like Leo and RRR could also be in that vicinity. However, if Dhurandhar: The Revenge gets there, it will certainly be the first to do it for sure.

The territorial breakdown for Dhurandhar: The Revenge pre-sales worldwide (as of 14/03/2026) is as follows:

Territory Gross Hindi Rs. 42.50 cr. Dubbed Rs. 1.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 44.00 cr. United States USD 3,375,000 Canada USD 925,000 Australia USD 725,000 United Kingdom USD 500,000 Germany USD 300,000 Europe USD 175,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 6,150,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 101.00 cr.

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