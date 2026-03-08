Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film stacks up a massive Rs. 8 Cr in first 24 hours of advance

The advance bookings for paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge began yesterday. In the first 24 hours of sales, the film sold over 175,000 tickets at the Indian box office, worth Rs. 8 crore nett approx. The strongest response has come from the bigger centres like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which generally perform best in advance. The smaller centres are typically less advance driven, more so when it comes to unconventional preview shows, that too almost two weeks before release. However, the fact that the film has managed to put up sales even there is remarkable and tells what is to come when the full advance opens.

The two national chains (PVRINOX and Cinepolis) have contributed over 75 per cent of the revenue, selling around 125,000 tickets. Technically, this is not the film’s first day of bookings but previews; however, even if we treat it as such, the sales at the national chains rank second only to the 155,000 tickets sold by Jawan in its first 24 hours. Jawan also had bookings open for the rest of its opening weekend across smaller plexes and singles, whereas Dhurandhar has sales concentrated at national chains and bigger plexes for previews. Having said that, Jawan did that just five days before release; here, there were still eleven days to go. The longer the pre-sales window is, the less urgency there will be, which makes Dhurandhar all the more impressive.

It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison; in fact, there is no comparison to be had, the figures are simply being stated for context.

The paid previews are already the second highest ever for a Bollywood film, standing just behind Rs. 8.75 crore nett of Stree 2. The same will be crossed in the next couple of hours, within just a day and a few hours of opening the sales and more than ten days to release. The film has already built a huge capacity for the day, with over 6000 shows on sale. This number will likely exceed 8000 and could approach 10000. The capacity for the day is already around Rs. 50 crore nett, and the final number could grow to Rs. 60-70 crore nett. Essentially, the film will have about half a day’s worth of showcasing at highly premium pricing. At this level, the film could cross the Rs. 30 crore nett mark, and may even approach Rs. 40 crore nett.

Bookings for the rest of the opening weekend haven’t yet opened. The strategy is to first maximise the previews, which are priced at premium rates, ranging anywhere from 25 to 75 per cent higher than standard prices, varying location to location. There is enough demand for these premium-priced shows, as is evident from the pre-sales. The sales plan for the rest of the weekend may open up anytime, as some cinemas even jumped the gun yesterday. If not today, they may open up on Monday, with some reports stating Wednesday. The film is expected to break all previous pre-sales records and set new benchmarks.

NOTE: Figures like Rs. 11 crore, Rs. 12 crore for previews are going around. These figures are not the actual COLLECTIONS but are scraped data from ticket booking websites like BookMyShow. This scraped data often counts blocked seats as sold tickets, which inflates the numbers. Blocked seats are seats that theatres keep unavailable for online booking. They are usually reserved to be sold directly at the box office or to fulfil ticket obligations. In most cases, these seats open up shortly before the show begins. Typically, multiplexes block one or two rows, while single-screen theatres tend to block a larger number of seats.

