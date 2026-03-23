Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film Sweeps Opening Weekend Record across all major markets Overseas

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has swept opening weekend records across all major overseas markets for Bollywood, the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Except for the United States, it is also the record opener for Indian cinema, not just Bollywood. The last film to achieve a clean sweep like this was Pathaan, and before that, Dhoom 3. These are the only three films in the last twenty-five years to accomplish this.

There is actually one market missing, the Middle East, where the film hasn’t been released. Had it opened there, it might have had a shot at the record, although it would have been a tough ask. Firstly, the current record is quite high, and secondly, it would have faced strong competition from the Malayalam film Aadu 3, which has opened to excellent numbers. As things stand, since the film did not release in the market, it hasn’t technically failed short of the record.

Canada had the biggest margin by which it topped the previous record, about 50 per cent higher than Animal. Australia was the next best at around 45 per cent, again beating Animal. The margins are actually even bigger because the film had burned some demand in two days before Friday, while Animal was a Friday release. In the US, it beat Pathaan by around 40 per cent. This could have been higher as well, but the film had capacity constraints keeping it leashed.

The United Kingdom had the smallest margin at around 15 per cent, and here Pathaan actually was ahead on Sunday. The film probably benefited from the Eid period, which does very well in the market, although it might not be the type of film to make full use of it. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will comfortably emerge as the top grosser in the other three markets; the United Kingdom might prove to be a closer call.

The following are the top five opening weekend grossers from Bollywood:

United States

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2025 USD 6,725,000 2 Pathaan 2023 USD 4,810,000 3 Jawan 2016 USD 4,450,000 4 Padmaavat 2023 USD 3,705,000 5 Animal 2018 USD 3,110,000

Canada

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2025 CAD 3,360,000 2 Animal 2023 CAD 2,215,000 3 Pathaan 2023 CAD 2,081,000 4 Jawan 2023 CAD 1,685,000 5 Fighter 2024 CAD 1,058,000

Australia

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2025 AUD 2,820,000 2 Animal 2023 AUD 1,958,000 3 Jawan 2023 AUD 1,725,000 4 Pathaan 2023 AUD 1,544,000 5 Padmaavat 2024 AUD 1,361,000

United Kingdom

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2025 GBP 1,640,000 2 Pathaan 2023 GBP 1,418,000 3 Jawan 2023 GBP 1,071,000 4 Dhoom 3 2013 GBP 885,000 5 My Name Is Khan 2010 GBP 812,000

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