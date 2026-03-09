Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh led juggernaut closing in on USD 2 million advance in United States

Just two days ago, Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed the USD 1 million pre-sales at the United States box office. Cut to today, and the film is already closing in on USD 2 million. At EOD Sunday, the Ranveer Singh starrer has accumulated USD 1.70 million in advances in the states. Out of this, nearly USD 650K has come from the Wednesday premiere, while another USD 275K is for the Thursday opening day. Even more impressive are the weekend sales, with both Friday and Saturday clearing USD 300K.

There was a big spike of 40 per cent in sales on Saturday, catalysed by the release of the trailer. The same momentum carried into Sunday as well, with the film adding another USD 250K to its total. The pre-sales are already the highest ever for a Bollywood film, beating Jawan, which had nearly USD 1.50 million of pre-sales. At the current pace, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will clear USD 2 million on Tuesday, and then there will still be eight days to go. USD 3 million is a done deal; USD 4 million is well in sight now.

The top pre-sales for Indian films in the United States belong to Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR and Kalki 2898 AD, all three of which were over USD 4 million. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be joining them. It may or may not beat them in terms of money, but will certainly beat them in terms of ticket sold that too by a huge margin. Basically, those films had huge premieres, with ATP around USD 30, followed by USD 20 plus for the rest of the weekend. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on the other hand, is selling at standard rates of around USD 14-15. Even at similar grosses to those three, its ticket sales will be 50-75 per cent more, and of course, it may end up being higher.

This also makes a USD 10 million extended opening weekend a very strong possibility. Notably, only three Bollywood films have crossed USD 10 million in the United States in their entire run, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now in a position where it could potentially reach that mark over its opening weekend itself.

