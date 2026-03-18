Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh on course to sell 5 lakh tickets at national chain for Thursday opening day

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is now playing in cinemas, with its paid previews registering a solid occupancy. The spy action drama is witnessing phenomenal sales for its Thursday opening day. As of 11 PM, the Ranveer Singh starrer sold around 4.70 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis, for the opening day. At midnight, it will be just shy of 5 lakh, and then there will be a couple of more hours for which sales will keep rolling, which could take the final number over 5 lakh.

The record for opening day sales at these chains is held by Pathaan at 5.45 lakh. It might be so that the film misses that record, but that is no comparison really because Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sold this many tickets after burning demand of 5 lakh plus tickets in previews. An ideal and fair comparison with Pathaan and Jawan is taking previews + opening day sales just before the previews started, at which time the film had sold 8.75 lakh tickets, which would comfortably be a record.

Based on the current trends and bookings, the movie is going over Rs. 60 crore nett on the Thursday opening day. Whether the film can beat Jawan's opening day number on Thursday alone needs to be seen, but then again, that would not be a fair comparison. The full advance report will be updated tomorrow morning.

The film is set for a titanic weekend at the box office. The opening day, including previews, will clear Rs. 100 crore nett. Then there is the Eid period starting from Saturday. Although the Eid boost won’t be as big as it is for a Salman Khan mass entertainer, the holiday always helps. The four-day extended weekend is certain to cross Rs. 300 crore nett, likely around Rs. 325 crore nett. Including all versions, it could even top Rs. 350 crore nett.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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