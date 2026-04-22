Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer defeats Pathaan and Saiyaara to emerge #1 film in the United Kingdom

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected GBP 4.388 million in the United Kingdom and with that, the Ranveer Singh starrer has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the country, surpassing Pathaan. The film is still running and will probably close around GBP 4.45-4.50 million.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was already the top grosser for Indian cinema in Canada and Australia. In the United States, it is second behind Baahubali: The Conclusion. For the Hindi film industry, it is the top grosser. As such, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now #1 Bollywood film in all major markets, except UAE-GCC, where it didn’t release.

In the United States, Canada, and Australia, even the first Dhurandhar was the record grosser. Still, it missed the same in the United Kingdom, ending up fourth behind Pathaan , Saiyaara, and Jawan. This market has a substantial presence of Pakistani and Bangladeshi diaspora, which makes a significant chunk of the audience for Indian cinema. The subject matter of Dhurandhar films, with patriotic themes, probably kept them away, which is probably why the film missed the record. Although the counterpoint is that these films, being set in Pakistan, had stronger recognition value and the music was a big hit as well, which probably brought in some of them.

Either way, with the sequel, the franchise has now conquered this one remaining territory, completing a clean sweep across major markets.

The Top Indian Films in the United Kingdom are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar The Revenge 2026 4,388,000 2 Pathaan 2023 4,381,000 3 Saiyaara 2025 3,115,000 4 Jawan 2023 3,103,000 5 Dhoom 3 2013 2,711,000 6 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 2,662,000 7 My Name Is Khan 2010 2,626,000 8 Dangal 2016 2,563,000 9 Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham... 2001 2,525,000 10 Animal 2023 2,408,000

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