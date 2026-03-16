Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer nears Rs. 50 Cr advances in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) had another fantastic day of advances, adding roughly Rs. 12 crore nett to its tally. With that, the total advances have risen to around Rs. 47 crore nett in India. The South dubbed versions have raked in another Rs. 2 crore nett, most of it for the previews and opening day, taking it just shy of Rs. 50 crore nett across all languages.

Breaking down the advances, around Rs. 22 crore nett has come from the paid previews, while over Rs. 10 crore nett has been generated for the opening day. Saturday, which is also the Eid holiday, is the next best day at over Rs. 6 crore nett. The advances are overindexing in national chains, with PVRINOX and Cinepolis making up for over 75 per cent of the sales. The two chains have sold 3.09 lakh tickets for previews and 1.83 lakh for the Thursday opening day.

The previews continue to move steadily, despite no longer having the sales exclusivity. They will be crossing the Rs. 25 crore nett mark today, across all versions. The record of They Call Him OG will fall tomorrow, unless, of course, it does today itself. The previews are locked to be over Rs. 30 crore nett, depending on how the final surge goes and walkups on Wednesday, they will likely be over Rs. 35 crore nett, possibly closer to Rs. 40 crore nett even.

The record for the biggest advance for a Bollywood film belongs to Jawan (Hindi) at around Rs. 55 crore nett. Dhurandhar: The Revenge shall be able to take that down today, two days to release. After that, it is the question of how much higher it can push. The Rs. 100 crore nett advance remains a possibility, though it still has a lot of work to do and would need a strong surge on the final day.

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