Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer overtake Dhurandhar, KGF 2 and Jawan with Rs. 1250 Cr worldwide

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is storming the box office- left, right, and center. The spy action drama, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, grossed nearly Rs. 1250 crore at the worldwide box office by the end of its second weekend.

Of this, around Rs. 917 crore gross came from the domestic markets alone, while the overseas territories contributed a huge sum of USD 35 million, which is Rs. 331 crore approx. With such an impressive box office run, the Aditya Dhar directorial has already surpassed the lifetime cumes of several biggies - KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, and its own predecessor, Dhurandhar. It is now racing towards the theatrical record of RRR.

Based on the current trends, the movie will keep on gaining traction in its third and fourth week as well, as there is no significant release from Hindi cinema until Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.

Talking about its domestic box office, the movie minted around Rs. 721 crore nett from the Hindi version alone, with Rs. 150 crore coming in its second weekend. The movie found a significant audience in the dubbed versions too, where it added around Rs. 13.50 crore in its second weekend, making a sum of Rs. 43 crore nett. That said, the all-India box office sum of Dhurandhar 2 reached Rs. 764 crore nett. in its 11 days of theatrical run.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Hindi Rs. 721 crore South Dubbed Version Rs. 43 crore Total India Rs. 764 crore

(Rs. 917 crore gross) Overseas USD 35 million

(Rs. 331 crore gross) WORLDWIDE Rs. 1248 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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