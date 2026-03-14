Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer previews approach Rs. 20 Cr, full advances open now

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had another stellar day of advance sales for its paid previews, adding roughly Rs. 2 crore nett approx to its tally, which now stands at Rs. 18.50 crore nett approx. Including the South-dubbed versions, the figure rises to Rs. 19 crore nett approx. Over 4.50 lakh tickets had been sold as of this morning, of which 2.70 lakh come from the two national chains (PVRINOX and Cinepolis).

Had the previews maintained sales exclusivity today, they would have crossed the Rs. 20 crore nett mark. However, the sales for the rest of the weekend are now open, which may cause a drop in pace for previews; the extent of this remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the sales for the weekend have also begun to move, with the ticket booking platform BookMyShow reporting over 10K tickets in hourly sales. This number is going to rise as the awareness of sales increases during the day.

There is no doubt that the film is going to have great pre-sales. It is all but locked to set new records for Bollywood pre-sales. The only question is how far it can push those numbers and what kind of records it can set. One key advance metric that goes around in the industry is the national chain advances. The record for the first-day advance in these chains for a Bollywood film belongs to Pathaan (Hindi), which had sold 545,000 tickets for its opening day. The overall record is with Avengers: Endgame, which was a rage, selling over a million.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge would have obliterated the record of Pathaan (Hindi) and could possibly even taken on Avengers: Endgame. However, with it expected to consume over 5 lakh tickets for previews, it might be difficult to do that now. Of course, inclusive of the previews, it could still do that.

More on the pre-sales later in the day when more numbers start pouring in.

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