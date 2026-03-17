Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer scores biggest advance for Bollywood surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues with fantastic momentum in advances and now holds the record for the biggest advance ever for a Bollywood film, surpassing Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer had clocked Rs. 56 crore nett in Hindi, while the Ranveer Singh led film has already crossed Rs. 58 crore nett, with two days still to go. The South-dubbed versions have contributed nearly Rs. 4 crore nett, taking the overall advances across all versions to Rs. 62 crore nett approx.

A big part of sales is for the previews tomorrow. The film has already amassed Rs. 24.50 crore nett approx in Hindi for previews, which rises to Rs. 26.50 crore nett approx when including all versions. With this, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also secured the record for the biggest previews of all time in India, surpassing They Call Him OG. The previews are expected to cross Rs. 30 crore nett approx (all versions) today, while walk-in business tomorrow will determine how close the film can get to the Rs. 40 crore nett mark, or possibly even higher.

The Thursday opening day is over Rs. 14 crore nett in Hindi and Rs. 15 crore nett in all versions. The record for the first day advance is held by Jawan (Hindi) at Rs. 31 crore nett. Beating this might be a bit tough, but then obviously, when you have Rs. 30 crore advance for previews, does it even matter? If it were a direct opening day, the film would have cleared Rs. 50 crore nett advance for opening day, if not more, subject to capacity.

The question now is whether the film could hit Rs. 100 crore nett advance. Including all versions, it seems easy enough, even in Hindi, it appears well-positioned to reach there. By the end of business today, it should be close to Rs. 75 crore nett, and then it's about the last day business surge. Typically, films see a 2x–3x jump from the penultimate day to the last day. For Dhurandhar: The Revenge, even a sub-2x growth would be sufficient to hit the century mark.

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