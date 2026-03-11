Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer storm past Rs. 50 Cr advances worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is running riot at the overseas box office with its advance sales. At EOD Tuesday, the Ranveer Singh starrer has raked in USD 3.50 million (Rs. 32.50 crore) approx in pre-sales for the opening weekend abroad. In doing so, the film has already surpassed the final opening weekend of its predecessor, which had collected USD 3.24 million during its opening weekend overseas.

Combined with Rs. 16 crore approx from India, the worldwide pre-sales stand at Rs. 48.50 crore approx, and they are set to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark today. In fact, at the time of writing this article, with sales coming in from India and Australia, the figure is probably already past that. The final pre-sales are expected to comfortably cruise past Rs. 100 crore, with a likely finish north of Rs. 150 crore. There is even a shot at Rs. 200 crore, though that will become clearer once advances for the weekend open in India.

Leading the overseas pre-sales is the United States, where the film has amassed nearly USD 2.25 million for the four-day extended weekend, including USD 800K from premieres alone. The advances are already the highest ever for a Bollywood film in the market, and it is now targeting the all-India record, which is becoming increasingly likely with each passing day. Final sales in the territory are headed towards USD 4 million plus, and depending on how the final stretch goes, the film could even hit USD 5 million.

Australia has topped AUD 500K approx for the weekend. Similar to the US, it keeps surprising with its daily pace, despite the absolute sales already being so big. In Canada, the top chain Cineplex opened sales yesterday and sold nearly CAD 200K worth of tickets on the very first day. The other chain, Landmark Cinemas, had already been on sale for a few days, taking the overall market total to nearly CAD 400K.

Germany has sold over 10,000 tickets for the weekend, which is on par with Pathaan. Matching an SRK film in this market is simply absurd, and it really puts the performance into perspective. In fact, the sales across markets are so absurdly strong that they make the United Kingdom appear like an underperformer with GBP 150K approx., despite that figure being on par with Jawan and Pathaan at the same stage.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar: The Revenge advances is as follows (as of 10 March 2026):

Territory Gross Hindi Rs. 15.50 cr. Dubbed Rs. 0.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 16.00 cr. United States USD 2,225,000 Canada USD 285,000 Australia USD 375,000 United Kingdom USD 225,000 Germany USD 215,000 Europe USD 125,000 Rest of World USD 75,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,525,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 48.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Dhurandhar The Revenge eyes Rs. 100 Cr opening day including previews in India