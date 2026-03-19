Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh's juggernaut rolls over Rs. 250 Cr advance worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed the Rs. 250 crore mark in worldwide advances. The Ranveer Singh starrer has raked in Rs. 155 crore approx in India while a staggering USD 10.60 million (Rs. 98 crore) overseas, giving it a worldwide sum of Rs. 253 crore approx. Overseas, the film also has advances for weekdays as well, which have brought in another Rs. 7 crore approx, putting the total advance at Rs. 260 crore. This is an ALL TIME RECORD for Indian cinema. Previously Pushpa 2: The Rule was probably the only film to go over Rs. 200 crore.

On its final day, the film saw a big surge in advances overseas, especially in the United States and Canada, where sales seemed to taper off in the last couple of days due to a lack of capacity. More shows were allocated yesterday, and they got filled up quickly. The United States ended up with USD 5.35 million, including USD 1.65 million for previews. This is the first time an Indian film has crossed USD 5 million in advance; the previous bests were RRR and Baahubali 2, at just over USD 4 million. The film faced cancellation issues in several locations, which required the physical delivery of content, which wasn’t possible. Without that, another USD 250K could have been added. The neighbouring Canada is also at a similar level of insanity, with over CAD 2.50 million in sales.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on track for a TITANIC weekend of over Rs. 600 crore worldwide, with overseas set to clear the USD 20 million mark. This is despite not releasing in the Middle East and potentially missing a lot of South-dubbed business in India. If it were released there, the film would have neared Rs. 300 crore advances and potentially near Rs. 700 crore weekend worldwide.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar: The Revenge advances worldwide is as follows:

Territory Gross Hindi Rs. 150.00 cr. Dubbed Rs. 5.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 155.00 cr. United States USD 5,350,000 Canada USD 1,825,000 Australia USD 1,150,000 New Zealand USD 175,000 United Kingdom USD 900,000 Europe USD 850,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 10,600,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 253.00 cr.

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