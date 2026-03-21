Dhurandhar The Revenge smashes AUD 1 million in single day in Australia, Benchmark for Indian cinema

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has scripted history, becoming the first Indian film ever to cross the AUD 1 million mark in a single day at the Australian box office. The Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to gross AUD 1.15 million on Saturday, its third day of release. Before this, Baahubali: The Conclusion held the single-day record for Indian cinema, with an estimated AUD 800K on its Saturday. Dhurandhar came within touching distance of that on Friday itself, missing it by just a couple of thousand dollars, but on Saturday, it just blew over it. In doing so, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sold over 50,000 tickets in a single day, when no film has touched 40,000.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has managed this feat, fighting severe capacity issues. Although the capacity is the highest ever for an Indian film, with the sort of pre-sales the film has had since last week or so, it could have gone higher, especially with Hollywood competition not being that fierce. Without capacity issues, the film could have probably hit AUD 1.50 million as well today. Since there are capacity constraints, there is a spillover of excess demand. The film will most likely again hit AUD 1 million tomorrow, but the real crazy stat is that Monday pre-sales are already closing in on AUD 200K.

The three-day running total for Dhurandhar: The Revenge stands at AUD 2.64 million. The weekend is headed for AUD 3.65-3.75 million, which will be a record by a huge margin. The film will hit AUD 4 million on Monday and AUD 5 million within its first week. The highest-grossing Indian film in the country is Dhurandhar at AUD 5.59 million. It won’t be a surprise if that falls potentially as early as Thursday, and if not, then surely over the second weekend.

The Top Ten Highest Single Days for Indian Films in Australia are as follows:

Rank Title Day Gross 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Sat AUD 1,150,000 2 Baahubali 2 Sat AUD 800,000 3 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Fri AUD 797,000 4 Baahubali 2 Fri AUD 720,000 5 Animal Sat AUD 707,000 6 Animal Sun AUD 704,000 7 RRR Fri AUD 702,000 8 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Thu AUD 695,000 9 Jawan Sat AUD 690,000 10 Pathaan Thu AUD 670,000

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