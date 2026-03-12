Dhurandhar The Revenge surpass USD 2.50 million advance in the United States, Fastest pre-seller for Indian cinema

Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down as the film has amassed USD 2.50 million (Rs. 23 crore) in pre-sales at the United States box office. At the same time, before release, this is well ahead of Kalki 2898 AD, which was just over USD 2 million. There is no historical data available for Baahubali 2, but it is safe to assume that Dhurandhar: The Revenge would be well ahead of that as well. This makes the film the fastest pre-seller for an Indian film in the United States.

The film added over USD 250K to its sales yesterday, maintaining the trend of daily additions of USD 200K or more since sales began. Crossing USD 4 million will come rather comfortably, as it simply needs to maintain the current pace for the next six days. However, it won’t be doing just that as sales will see a surge in the final stretch, which means the film could potentially reach around USD 5 million by the night before the premiere. That would put it well over RRR and Baahubali: The Conclusion, which were probably just over USD 4 million on the night before their premieres.

Splitting the sales, the Ranveer Singh starrer has raked in nearly USD 900K for its Wednesday premiere. It is en route USD 2 million premiere, potentially more, subject to how much showcasing it could get. Most of the key locations are at capacity for the prime time shows, and they need more shows. This isn’t the case just for the premiere but throughout the weekend, causing massive spillover. The Sunday sales are already nearing USD 250K, which is extraordinary, as most of the big films are less than that even on the final night before release. Saturday is the second biggest day with pre-sales around USD 500K.

This also makes a USD 10 million extended opening weekend pretty much a lock, as it would need something going terribly wrong to miss it. Notably, only three Bollywood films have crossed USD 10 million in the United States in their entire run, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge will reach that mark over its opening weekend itself.

In neighbouring Canada, the film is already the biggest preseller of Indian cinema, surpassing Animal, within just two days of the top chain of the country going on sale. As is the norm, the two countries are reported as a single market, and the combined pre-sales in the two stand close to USD 3 million. The North American weekend in the conventional norm of reporting (without conversion of Canadian gross to USD) could potentially exceed USD 15 million.

