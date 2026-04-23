Dhurandhar The Revenge vs Pathaan vs Jawan Overseas Box Office Comparison: Ranveer Singh starrer Third BUT...

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is nearing the end of its theatrical run now. The Ranveer Singh starrer has grossed USD 43.36 million (Rs. 407 crore) thus far and is likely going to close at around USD 44 million. On doing so, it will be the third-highest grossing Bollywood film overseas, excluding China, behind Jawan (USD 48.17 million) and Pathaan (USD 47.66 million). However, when one looks further into the numbers, it is apparent that the film is considerably higher than those two.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge didn’t release in the Middle East, which is one of the major overseas markets for the Hindi film industry. It also didn’t release in Bangladesh, but that is a lesser loss. In a like-for-like comparison excluding the Middle East, Bangladesh, and Japan (where Dhurandhar may release later), Pathaan and Jawan fall to USD 33.22 million and USD 28.87 million, respectively, about USD 10-15 million short of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Alternatively, had Dhurandhar: The Revenge been released in the Middle East, it would have earned an additional USD 10-15 million, possibly more, which would have propelled its total gross to USD 55-60 million, placing it well above Pathaan and Jawan.

The film’s dominance is even more pronounced in the major overseas markets like the United States, Canada and Australia, where it is 1.5-2x that of Pathaan and Jawan. It is also the record grosser in markets like the United Kingdom and Germany, albeit by a lower margin. These five, plus the Middle East (and New Zealand), form the core of the overseas market for the Hindi film industry, and here Dhurandhar: The Revenge has performed like the best film ever. Even in the smaller markets, it is ahead of Jawan and Pathaan in some of them, while closely behind in others. Some of these markets are sort of SRK exclusive, like Morocco, Egypt and so on, where Bollywood films generally don't even release

Following is the territorial comparison for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pathaan and Jawan in Overseas:

Area Dhurandhar:

The Revenge Jawan Pathaan Americas United States USD 17.450 M USD 9.970 M USD 11.440 M Canada USD 7.870 M USD 3.883 M USD 4.530 M Rest of Americas USD 0.060 M USD 0.180 M USD 0.290 M Middle East & Africa UAE USD 9.200 M USD 8.190 M GCC USD 5.080 M USD 3.510 M Saudi Arabia USD 3.325 M USD 2.165 M South Africa USD 0.100 M USD 0.160 M USD 0.330 M Mauritius USD 0.090 M USD 0.180 M USD 0.240 M Egypt USD 0.115 M USD 0.060 M Morocco USD 0.210 M USD 0.060 M Rest of MEA USD 0.125 M USD 0.170 M USD 0.300 M Asia/Pacific Australia USD 5.790 M USD 3.000 M USD 3.333 M New Zealand - Fiji USD 0.750 M USD 0.565 M USD 0.890 M Singapore USD 0.780 M USD 0.800 M USD 0.690 M Malaysia USD 0.400 M USD 1.260 M USD 0.910 M Nepal USD 0.700 M USD 1.000 M USD 1.010 M Bangladesh USD 1.350 M USD 0.275 M Sri Lanka USD 0.075 M USD 0.525 M USD 0.180 M Indonesia USD 0.050 M USD 0.125 M USD 0.240 M Thailand USD 0.130 M USD 0.060 M USD 0.090 M Hong Kong USD 0.200 M USD 0.090 M USD 0.090 M Rest of Asia USD 0.100 M USD 0.275 M USD 0.175 M Japan USD 0.340 M USD 0.300 M Europe United Kingdom USD 5.825 M USD 3.860 M USD 5.370 M Germany USD 1.235 M USD 0.750 M USD 0.965 M Netherlands USD 0.425 M USD 0.345 M USD 0.500 M France USD 0.200 M USD 0.400 M USD 0.290 M Belgium USD 0.180 M USD 0.120 M USD 0.180 M Nordics USD 0.400 M USD 0.350 M USD 0.390 M Rest of Europe USD 0.425 M USD 0.480 M USD 0.670 M OVERSEAS USD 43.360 M USD 48.168 M USD 47.663 M

BOLD figures are all-time record grosses.

NOTE: Canada is conventionally reported alongside the United States as North America. The problem with doing so is that the Canadian grosses aren't converted from CAD to USD but taken as they are. We at Pinkvilla report the two separately and convert the Canadian grosses from CAD to USD, which is the true and fair way of reporting and is also becoming the industry norm lately.

The Canadian grosses of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Jawan and Pathaan are CAD 10.79 million, CAD 5.28 million and CAD 6.05 million, respectively. Taking them as is, without conversion to USD, would make their total overseas grosses USD 46.28 million, USD 49.57 million and USD 49.18 million, respectively.

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