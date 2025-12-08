Dhurandhar vs Animal Day-Wise Box Office Comparison: Ranveer Singh's spy actioner trails behind Ranbir Kapoor film by big margin

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is gaining good traction at the box office. Released on December 5, 2025, the spy action drama is drawing comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was released during the same week in 2023. While both movies are entirely different and cater to different sets of audiences, they still have a couple of similarities like runtime, censor certificate, gory action, testosterone-driven presentation and more. In fact, Dhurandhar was initially marketed as Ranveer Singh's Animal. Since Ranveer and Ranbir are considered as strong competitors of each other, this comparison is somewhat bound to happen. Here's looking at the day-wise box office collections of both the movies.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar opened with Rs. 24.50 crore net on its debut day, which is more than half of what Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film did on the release day, i.e. Rs. 51.50 crore net. Furthermore, the Ranveer Singh film witnessed a good trend and recorded a roughly 15 percent hike on Day 2, collecting Rs. 28.50 crore. This jump is better than Animal's Day 1 to Day 2 spike, which was around 8 percent. Still, on the face value, Animal collected Rs. 56 crore on its second day, which is again more than double of Dhurandhar's Day 2.

Coming to their third day box office collections, Dhurandhar recorded a phenomenal jump of around 38 percent, which is 4 times better than Animal's jump on Day 3, roughly 9 percent. The Ranveer Singh movie collected Rs. 37 crore on Day 3, while the Ranbir Kapoor film made Rs. 61 crore. Dhurandhar ended its opening weekend at Rs. 90 crore net mark, while Animal wrapped its first weekend at a whopping Rs. 168.50 crore net at the Hindi box office.

One must note that Dhurandhar's numbers include feedings from external sources. The organic numbers would be around 30 percent less than the projected numbers.

Day-wise box office comparison of Dhurandhar and Animal at the Indian box office:

Day Dhurandhar Animal 1 Rs. 24.50 crore Rs. 51.50 crore 2 Rs. 28.50 crore Rs. 56 crore 3 Rs. 37 crore Rs. 61 crore Total Rs. 90 crore Rs. 168.50 crore

While Dhurandhar recorded solid growth over the weekend, Animal has the benefit of a strong initial. The Ranbir Kapoor movie ended up doing Rs. 500 crore plus in its entire run. Let's see how close Dhurandhar can come to Animal by the end of its full run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

