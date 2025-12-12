Dhurandhar vs Animal vs Pushpa 2 (Hindi): Day wise box office collection showdown
Dhurandhar didn’t start as strongly, but by the end of its first week, it has caught up with the other two films on their corresponding day collections.
The first week of December has seen major releases in the last three years. In 2023, it was Animal, which went on to collect over Rs. 500 crore nett in India. Last year, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) rewrote record books, becoming the biggest Hindi film of all time. Both these films had big starts as well.
Things are slightly different this year. Dhurandhar didn’t start as strongly, but by the end of its first week, it has caught up with the other two films on their corresponding day collections. In fact, the Thursday box office for Dhurandhar is the second highest ever for any Hindi film, just behind PK, which collected Rs. 27.50 crore nett on a holiday. For non-holidays, it is the biggest ever, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi).
Looking ahead, Animal added Rs. 212 crore to its total after the first week, while Pushpa 2 went on to add Rs. 350 crore. That’s a vastly different trajectory between the two films, with Animal losing steam in its third week, plus being hit by heavy competition in the fourth week during the holiday period. Dhurandhar, having so far shown a better trend than these two films, will be expected to do better than them.
Below is the day-wise box office Comparison of Dhurandhar, Animal and Pushpa 2 (Hindi). This comparison will be updated in the days to come, so feel free to bookmark it and revisit it.
|Day
|Dhurandhar
|Animal
|Pushpa 2
|Thursday
|Rs. 64.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 24.50 cr.
|Rs. 51.50 cr.
|Rs. 52.00 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 29.00 cr.
|Rs. 55.50 cr.
|Rs. 64.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 37.50 cr.
|Rs. 61.50 cr.
|Rs. 77.00 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 21.50 cr.
|Rs. 37.00 cr.
|Rs. 42.00 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 25.50 cr.
|Rs. 33.00 cr.
|Rs. 34.25 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 25.25 cr.
|Rs. 27.00 cr.
|Rs. 29.25 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 25.00 cr.
|Rs. 23.00 cr.
|Rs. 25.00 cr.
|Total-to-date
|Rs. 188.25 cr.
|Rs. 288.50 cr.
|Rs. 387.50 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 22.25 cr.
|Rs. 25.00 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 34.25 cr.
|Rs. 41.50 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 35.50 cr.
|Rs. 49.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Rs. 19.00 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Rs. 16.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 10.00 cr.
|Rs. 14.50 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 9.00 cr.
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 8.00 cr.
|Rs. 9.75 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Rs. 17.75 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Rs. 24.00 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|Rs. 9.00 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 5.00 cr.
|Rs. 10.00 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 4.75 cr.
|Rs. 13.75 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|Rs. 7.25 cr.
|Week Four
|Rs. 10.50 cr.
|Rs. 50.75 cr.
|Week Five
|Rs. 8.50 cr.
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|Week Six
|Rs. 4.00 cr.
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|Week Seven
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|Rs. 3.35 cr.
|Week Eight
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|Rest
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 188.25 cr.
|Rs. 500.00 cr.
|Rs. 738.00 cr.
