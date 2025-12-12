EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Dhurandhar vs Animal vs Pushpa 2 (Hindi): Day wise box office collection showdown

Dhurandhar didn’t start as strongly, but by the end of its first week, it has caught up with the other two films on their corresponding day collections.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Dec 12, 2025  |  03:15 PM IST |  750K
dhurandhar,
Animal, Dhurandhar and Pushpa 2 stills (image courtesy of T Series, Jio Studios and Mythri Moviemakers)

The first week of December has seen major releases in the last three years. In 2023, it was Animal, which went on to collect over Rs. 500 crore nett in India. Last year, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) rewrote record books, becoming the biggest Hindi film of all time. Both these films had big starts as well.

Things are slightly different this year. Dhurandhar didn’t start as strongly, but by the end of its first week, it has caught up with the other two films on their corresponding day collections. In fact, the Thursday box office for Dhurandhar is the second highest ever for any Hindi film, just behind PK, which collected Rs. 27.50 crore nett on a holiday. For non-holidays, it is the biggest ever, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi).

Looking ahead, Animal added Rs. 212 crore to its total after the first week, while Pushpa 2 went on to add Rs. 350 crore. That’s a vastly different trajectory between the two films, with Animal losing steam in its third week, plus being hit by heavy competition in the fourth week during the holiday period. Dhurandhar, having so far shown a better trend than these two films, will be expected to do better than them.

Below is the day-wise box office Comparison of Dhurandhar, Animal and Pushpa 2 (Hindi). This comparison will be updated in the days to come, so feel free to bookmark it and revisit it.

Day Dhurandhar Animal Pushpa 2
Thursday     Rs. 64.00 cr.
Friday Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 51.50 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr.
Saturday Rs. 29.00 cr. Rs. 55.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr.
Sunday Rs. 37.50 cr. Rs. 61.50 cr. Rs. 77.00 cr.
Monday Rs. 21.50 cr. Rs. 37.00 cr. Rs. 42.00 cr.
Tuesday Rs. 25.50 cr. Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 34.25 cr.
Wednesday Rs. 25.25 cr. Rs. 27.00 cr. Rs. 29.25 cr.
Thursday Rs. 25.00 cr. Rs. 23.00 cr. Rs. 25.00 cr.
Total-to-date Rs. 188.25 cr. Rs. 288.50 cr. Rs. 387.50 cr.
2nd Friday   Rs. 22.25 cr. Rs. 25.00 cr.
2nd Saturday   Rs. 34.25 cr. Rs. 41.50 cr.
2nd Sunday   Rs. 35.50 cr. Rs. 49.50 cr.
2nd Monday   Rs. 13.00 cr. Rs. 19.00 cr.
2nd Tuesday   Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr.
2nd Wednesday   Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 14.50 cr.
2nd Thursday   Rs. 9.00 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr.
3rd Friday   Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 9.75 cr.
3rd Saturday   Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr.
3rd Sunday   Rs. 13.00 cr. Rs. 24.00 cr.
3rd Monday   Rs. 5.25 cr. Rs. 9.00 cr.
3rd Tuesday   Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr.
3rd Wednesday   Rs. 4.75 cr. Rs. 13.75 cr.
3rd Thursday   Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 7.25 cr.
       
Week Four   Rs. 10.50 cr. Rs. 50.75 cr.
Week Five   Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr.
Week Six   Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 6.50 cr.
Week Seven   Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.35 cr.
Week Eight   Rs. 0.75 cr. Rs. 1.40 cr.
Rest   Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr.
       
Total Rs. 188.25 cr. Rs. 500.00 cr. Rs. 738.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film smashes 188 crore in first week with an OUTSTANDING trend

Latest Articles