Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film gross Rs. 1213 crore in eight weeks

Dhurandhar has completed eight weeks of run at the box office. The spy-thriller has grossed Rs. 1213 crore worldwide, of which Rs. 942 crore (Rs. 785 crore nett) has come from India, and another Rs. 271 crore (USD 30.06 million) has poured in from the overseas market. The Ranveer Singh starrer is second highest grossing Bollywood film of all time, trailing just behind Dangal. When excluding China grosses, it comes at the top, beating Jawan.

Notably, these are grosses, despite missing the release in one of the major markets for Bollywood films, the Middle East. There, the film could have grossed another USD 10 million or so, which would have meant USD 40 million plus overseas and Rs. 1300 crore plus worldwide.

The film is now streaming on Netflix, making its digital debut last night. Even in its eighth week, the film was doing record business in India, breaking the 25-year-old record previously held by Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The digital release will likely cause a drop in business, so although it's not closing yet, the film is very near to it. It needs to be seen how much more it can add to its total, maybe around Rs. 5 crore more, for a closing around Rs. 1220 crore or so.

The box office run of this film has been one for the ages. The mood on the eve of release was sombre, but the film turned out remarkably a day at a time. By the end of its first week, it was on its way to history and the history it created. Dhurandhar is highest grossing Hindi film of all time, ending just shy of the Rs. 800 crore nett mark in India. Part Two is slated for release in March, and expectations are through the roof

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar is as follow with BOLD being territories where it has done record business for Bollywood:

Territory Gross Mumbai Rs. 284.00 cr. Delhi-UP Rs. 213.00 cr. East Punjab Rs. 85.50 cr. Rajasthan Rs. 46.50 cr. Central India Rs. 31.00 cr. CP and Berar Rs. 46.00 cr. West Bengal Rs. 36.00 cr. Bihar Rs. 26.00 cr. Assam Rs. 7.50 cr. Odisha Rs. 13.00 cr. AP-Nizam Rs. 50.00 cr. Mysore Rs. 83.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 20.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 942.00 cr. United States USD 12,950,000 Canada USD 5,575,000 Australia USD 3,735,000 New Zealand USD 485,000 Singapore USD 575,000 Nepal USD 500,000 Malaysia USD 150,000 Rest of Asia USD 350,000 United Kingdom USD 4,070,000 Germany USD 620,000 Netherlands USD 225,000 Rest of Europe USD 600,000 Rest of World USD 225,000 OVERSEAS USD 30,060,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 1,213.00 cr.

