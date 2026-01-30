Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film gross Rs. 1213 crore in eight weeks
The Ranveer Singh starrer is second highest grossing Bollywood film of all time, trailing just behind Dangal. When excluding China grosses, it comes at the top, beating Jawan.
Notably, these are grosses, despite missing the release in one of the major markets for Bollywood films, the Middle East. There, the film could have grossed another USD 10 million or so, which would have meant USD 40 million plus overseas and Rs. 1300 crore plus worldwide.
The film is now streaming on Netflix, making its digital debut last night. Even in its eighth week, the film was doing record business in India, breaking the 25-year-old record previously held by Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The digital release will likely cause a drop in business, so although it's not closing yet, the film is very near to it. It needs to be seen how much more it can add to its total, maybe around Rs. 5 crore more, for a closing around Rs. 1220 crore or so.
The box office run of this film has been one for the ages. The mood on the eve of release was sombre, but the film turned out remarkably a day at a time. By the end of its first week, it was on its way to history and the history it created. Dhurandhar is highest grossing Hindi film of all time, ending just shy of the Rs. 800 crore nett mark in India. Part Two is slated for release in March, and expectations are through the roof
The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar is as follow with BOLD being territories where it has done record business for Bollywood:
|Territory
|Gross
|Mumbai
|Rs. 284.00 cr.
|Delhi-UP
|Rs. 213.00 cr.
|East Punjab
|Rs. 85.50 cr.
|Rajasthan
|Rs. 46.50 cr.
|Central India
|Rs. 31.00 cr.
|CP and Berar
|Rs. 46.00 cr.
|West Bengal
|Rs. 36.00 cr.
|Bihar
|Rs. 26.00 cr.
|Assam
|Rs. 7.50 cr.
|Odisha
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|AP-Nizam
|Rs. 50.00 cr.
|Mysore
|Rs. 83.00 cr.
|Tamil Nadu - Kerala
|Rs. 20.50 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 942.00 cr.
|United States
|USD 12,950,000
|Canada
|USD 5,575,000
|Australia
|USD 3,735,000
|New Zealand
|USD 485,000
|Singapore
|USD 575,000
|Nepal
|USD 500,000
|Malaysia
|USD 150,000
|Rest of Asia
|USD 350,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 4,070,000
|Germany
|USD 620,000
|Netherlands
|USD 225,000
|Rest of Europe
|USD 600,000
|Rest of World
|USD 225,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 30,060,000
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 1,213.00 cr.
