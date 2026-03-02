Do Deewane Seher Mein 2nd Weekend Box Office: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur is a theatrical failure; Collects Rs 6.50 crore in 10 days

Do Deewane Seher Mein added Rs. 65 lakh to the tally on its 2nd weekend, bringing the total cume to Rs. 6.55 crore net at the box office. The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer turned out to be a failure, as it couldn't post the kind of growth it needed.

Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Do Deewane Seher Mein met with a positive reception, but it didn't translate into footfalls. Hence, the movie is heading to wind up its entire run on a disappointing note, somewhere around the Rs. 10 crore nett mark.

That said, the business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Seher Mein are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.20 crore 2 Rs. 1.45 crore 3 Rs. 1.35 crore 4 Rs. 0.60 crore 5 Rs. 0.50 crore 6 Rs. 0.40 crore 7 Rs. 0.40 crore 8 Rs. 0.15 crore 9 Rs. 0.25 crore 10 Rs. 0.25 crore Total Rs. 6.55 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

