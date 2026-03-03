Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collections: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer adds mere Rs 10 lakh on 2nd Monday, nears theatrical end

Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, collected Rs. 10 lakh on its 2nd Monday, registering approx. 33 per cent over its last Friday. The drop from the first Monday is around 75 per cent. That said, the movie is now in its final legs at the box office.

The running cume of Do Deewane Seher Mein reached Rs. 6.65 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie will now crawl from here on towards its final target. Based on the current trends, the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur-led film is expected to close its box office journey at Rs. 8 crore nett or so.

The business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Seher Mein are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.20 crore 2 Rs. 1.45 crore 3 Rs. 1.35 crore 4 Rs. 0.60 crore 5 Rs. 0.50 crore 6 Rs. 0.40 crore 7 Rs. 0.40 crore 8 Rs. 0.15 crore 9 Rs. 0.25 crore 10 Rs. 0.25 crore 11 Rs. 0.10 crore Total Rs. 6.65 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

