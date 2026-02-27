Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collections: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer wraps opening week slightly under Rs 6 crore

Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, ended its opening week at Rs. 5.90 crore nett. The movie collected Rs. 40 lakh on Thursday, remaining flat over the previous day. Though the hold is good, but the damage has already done as it is coming from low level of collections.

Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Do Deewane Seher Mein should aim for a big jump on the second weekend since there is no significant release. Though the movie will have to face The Kerala Story 2, it doesn't seem a big trouble as of now.

The romantic drama met with positive reception, it still couldn't see the kind of audience support it needed for a successful theatrical run. Going by the present trends, the movie is heading to wind its entire theatrical run on a disappointing note.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Seher Mein are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.20 crore 2 Rs. 1.45 crore 3 Rs. 1.35 crore 4 Rs. 0.60 crore 5 Rs. 0.50 crore 6 Rs. 0.40 crore 7 Rs. 0.40 crore Total Rs. 5.90 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

