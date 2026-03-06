Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur-led film adds Rs 1 crore in 2nd week, nets Rs 6.65 crore in 14 days

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest production venture, Do Deewane Seher Mein, added Rs. 1 crore to the tally, bringing the two-week cume to nearly Rs. 6.65 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie registered a sharp 82 percent decline from the opening week. That said, the movie has almost exhausted its theatrical run.

The Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer movie might see a spike over the coming weekend; however, that won't change anything for the film. It is likely to close its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 7 crore mark or so, which is a disastrous result for the film.

The business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Seher Mein are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.20 crore 2 Rs. 1.40 crore 3 Rs. 1.35 crore 4 Rs. 0.50 crore 5 Rs. 0.50 crore 6 Rs. 0.35 crore 7 Rs. 0.35 crore 8 Rs. 0.15 crore 9 Rs. 0.25 crore 10 Rs. 0.25 crore 11 Rs. 0.10 crore 12 Rs. 0.10 crore 13 Rs. 0.10 crore 14 Rs. 0.05 crore (est.) Total Rs. 6.65 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Maintains steady run on Holi, approaches Rs 20 crore mark