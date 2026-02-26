Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur-led film drops by 30 percent, nets Rs 5.35 crore in 6 days

Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar, and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, registered a significant drop of 30 percent on its first Wednesday. The movie added Rs. 35 lakh to the tally, bringing the total 6-day cume to Rs. 5.35 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the romantic drama is looking to wind its opening week at Rs. 5.50 crore or so. Do Deewane Seher Mein will face The Kerala Story 2 and Tere Naam re-release from the coming weekend. It will be interesting to see whether the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer can see some growth at the box office or not.

Though the movie opened to favourable word-of-mouth, it couldn't see the much-needed growth. If the movie continues to perform on similiar lines, it will end up becoming another disappointing venture at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Seher Mein are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.20 crore 2 Rs. 1.45 crore 3 Rs. 1.35 crore 4 Rs. 0.50 crore 5 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) 6 Rs. 0.35 crore (est.) Total Rs. 5.35 crore

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.