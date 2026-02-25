Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur starrer remains flat on Tuesday, nets Rs 5 crore in 5 days

Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar, and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally on its first Tuesday. The movie didn't show any sort of growth yesterday, despite the affordable ticket prices. That means, the movie is heading towards a disappointing fate at the box office.

The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer netted Rs. 5 crore in its 5-day of theatrical run. It is expected to wind its opening week around Rs. 6 crore or so, which is not a good figure to say the least.

Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Do Deewane Seher Mein met with positive word-of-mouth, it still failed to gain the much-required traction so far. If it continues to perform on the similar lines and didn't show any sort of growth, it will end up becoming another failure this year. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs further at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Seher Mein are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.20 crore 2 Rs. 1.45 crore 3 Rs. 1.35 crore 4 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) 5 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 5.00 crore

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

