Do Deewane Seher Mein Final Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur-led film to close theatrical end at Rs 7 crore

Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The romantic drama debuted with Rs. 1.20 crore at the box office and went on to collect around Rs. 5.60 crore nett in its opening week.

Backed by Bhansali Productions, the romantic drama added Rs 1 crore in its second week, registering a sharp decline of 82 per cent. It could further add only Rs. 25 lakh to the tally in its third weekend, bringing the 17-day cume to Rs. 6.85 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is taking its last few breaths at the box office. It is expected to close its entire box office journey at Rs. 7 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie failed to gain traction at the box office despite receiving positive word-of-mouth. It will be interesting to see how it performs during its digital debut.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Seher Mein are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 5.60 crore Week 2 Rs. 1.00 crore 3rd Weekend Rs. 0.25 crore Total Rs. 6.85 crore (est.)

The business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies.

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

