Do Deewane Sheher Mein Advance Booking: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer sells 10,000 tickets on bookmyshow

Do Deewane Sheher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur is releasing in cinemas this Friday. The Ravi Udayawar-directed movie sold over 10,000 tickets for the opening day on ticket-booking web portal, BookMyShow.

Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the romantic drama is looking for a low opening. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the movie is expected to open in the vicinity of Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1.50 crore, with its pinpoint forecast at Rs. 1 crore.

The trailer and promos of Do Deewane Sheher Mein met with positive reception, it still doesn't have much buzz among the audience, due to no star value attached to it.

The fate of Do Deewane Sheher Mein depends heavily on word-of-mouth and then on audience's support. If the movie opens to a positive reception, it might see an instant boost in its sales. Furthermore, the movie also needs strong audience support as even movies with favourable reception are struggling at the box office in today's times.

The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer is clashing with Anubhav Sinha's Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Though both are small-budget movies with no anticipation, so both can co-exist at the box office. It will be interesting to see how both these movies perform at the box office.

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri drops on Wednesday, nears Rs. 40 Cr in six days