Do Deewane Sheher Mein Box Office Collections: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer records muted spike on Day 2, nets Rs 1.50 crore

Do Deewane Sheher Mein collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its second day, after debuting with merely Rs. 1.25 crore. The two-day cume of the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer stands at Rs. 2.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

The first day of Do Deewane Sheher Mein was probably inflated with some offers in PVRINOX as on Day 2 the chain saw a drop in business while other places were up by 40-50 per cent. That said, Day 2 remained largely flat with a miniscule 20 per cent growth overall, which leaves the movie with no chance at the box office but to only see a disappointing theatrical run.

Based on the trends, the romantic drama is looking to wind its opening weekend around Rs. 4 to 5 crore nett.

Directed by Ravi Udayawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie mainly met with positive reception among the audience. Still it didn't see the kind of growth it needed over the weekend. It needs to work on the mouth publicity and show strong legs on weekdays and then hold for a long run, in order to survive and reach a respectable figure.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Sheher Mein are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.25 crore 2 Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 2.75 crore

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

