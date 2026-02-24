Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur starrer collects Rs. 60 lakh on Monday

Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, added around Rs. 60 lakh to the tally on its first Monday, registering a 55 per cent drop from Sunday. The drop from Friday is roughly around 50 per cent. Both of these are considered a good hold but that's when films are collecting well on Friday. For a film like DDSM, which opened to barely a crore on Friday, it needs to be better than that or at least be on par with that on Monday.

Bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Do Deewane Seher Mein majorly received a positive word-of-mouth, still the movie isn't showing the kind of growth it needs at the box office. Based on the current trends, the movie is looking to wind its opening week around Rs. 6 crore or so.

The movie needs to show strong trends ahead and post a healthy jump on the second weekend, in order to have a chance at the box office. As of now, the movie is heading towards a disappointing theatrical end. The one positive thing for the Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is that it has a good clean run of a couple of weeks until Dhurandhar and Toxic releases.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Seher Mein are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.20 crore 2 Rs. 1.45 crore 3 Rs. 1.35 crore 4 Rs. 0.60 crore (est.) Total Rs. 4.60 crore

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

