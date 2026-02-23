Do Deewane Sheher Mein Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur starrer wraps opening weekend on dull note, nets Rs 4 crore in 3 days

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest production venture, Do Deewane Sheher Mein, collected Rs. 1.35 crore on Day 3, dropping by around 10 per cent from its Day 2. The romantic drama, directed by Ravi Udyawar, wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 4 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The first day of Do Deewane Sheher Mein was probably inflated with some offers in PVRINOX as on Day 2 the chain saw a drop in business while other places were up by 40-50 per cent. All eyes are now on its Monday hold. The movie will need not only to pass the Monday test but also record a strong trend ahead in order to have a chance at the box office.

So far the movie is heading for a disappointing end, as the movie couldn't show the kind of growth it needed in the opening weekend. Let's see how far the movie can go at the box office. The one positive thing for the Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is that it has a good clean run of a couple of weeks until Dhurandhar and Toxic releases.

Day-wise box office collections of Do Deewane Sheher Mein are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.20 crore 2 Rs. 1.45 crore 3 Rs. 1.35 crore (est.) Total Rs. 4.00 crore

For the unversed, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other. Besides the leading pair, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

