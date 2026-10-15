Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collections: Anime film drops by 25 per cent on 2nd Wednesday, grosses Rs 22.50 crore

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil maintained a good hold at the box office. The anime film dropped by 25 per cent on its second Wednesday, adding Rs 75 lakh to the tally. The movie took its second week's cume to Rs. 9 crore gross in six days, bringing its running cume to Rs. 22.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

The movie is expected to keep gaining traction, though at low levels. Based on current trends, Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil is heading to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 30 to 35 crore. That will be a banger total for the film since the previous best from the franchise was just Rs 5 crore.

Day-wise box office collections of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.90 crore 2 Rs. 2.60 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.25 crore 5 Rs. 1.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.25 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.25 crore 9 Rs. 2.50 crore 10 Rs. 2.75 crore 11 Rs. 0.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.00 crore 13 Rs. 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 22.50 crore gross

About Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil follows Nobita and his friends as they embark on an undersea camping adventure using Doraemon’s futuristic gadgets. Their journey leads them to the hidden Mu Federation and a terrifying discovery: the ancient Atlantis civilization’s rogue AI, Poseidon, has activated a weapon capable of destroying Earth.

The group teams up with Mu’s El and ventures into the Bermuda Triangle to stop Poseidon. Whether they manage to succeed in their mission is explored in the film.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Preview: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer rakes in big advance, Set for Rs. 100 Cr plus opening day