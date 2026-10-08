Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collections: Anime film fetches Rs 1.25 crore on Day 6, grosses Rs 12 crore

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), registering a 30 per cent drop from the previous day. The anime film took its running cume to Rs. 12.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is heading to close its first week around Rs. 14 crore. How far it can go at the box office will be determined by how it holds in the coming days. If the film manages to hold well in the coming days, it will emerge as a successful venture at the box office.

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For the unversed, the latest installment has already emerged as the biggest grosser of the franchise.

Day-wise box office collections of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.90 crore 2 Rs. 2.60 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.25 crore 5 Rs. 1.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 12.25 crore gross

About Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil follows Nobita and his friends as they embark on an undersea camping adventure using Doraemon’s futuristic gadgets. Their journey leads them to the hidden Mu Federation and a terrifying discovery: the ancient Atlantis civilization’s rogue AI, Poseidon, has activated a weapon capable of destroying Earth.

The group teams up with Mu’s El and ventures into the Bermuda Triangle to stop Poseidon. Whether they manage to succeed in their mission is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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